FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently.

The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113).

Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to the California Air National Guard and is stationed at the Fighter Wing located at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

144th Air National Guard Heritage Jet 2.0 in Fresno, CA

The design makeover was commissioned after the fighter jet logged more than 10,000 flight hours – and also is to commemorate the Air Force’s recent 75th-year anniversary milestone.

Tail Flash #113 is now wrapped in red and white stripes on the back half, has “10K” painted on the top to honor its hours of service, and features a blue background and white stars towards the front inspired by the American flag. Additionally, it displays the 194th Fighter Squadron’s Griffin mascot along with the Air Force anniversary insignia, the 144th Fighter Wing’s patch, the California State Guard shield, and the signatures of the members of the 144th on the inside surface of the aircraft’s twin vertical stabilizers.

Officials with the 144th say the plane will be a staple in the sky while it is conducting training and missions and joins the Air National Guard’s Heritage Jet 1.0, which is also in service at the Fighter Wing. That jet paint scheme commemorates the 194th Fighter Squadron’s 75th anniversary.