FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A youth hockey team in Fresno received a huge donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Saturday.

A $20,000 check was presented to the Fresno Junior Hockey Club at the Gateway Ice Center.

Brian Alamano, a representative from Dick’s Sporting Goods, said the grant aims to financially help kids and organizations coming back to the sport after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s nice to see we can create that impact and give kids the opportunity to lace up skates and try hockey,” explained Alamano.

The money will help create a girls’ hockey program in Fresno and fund the Try Hockey for Free program, which helps introduce kids to the sport over four-week sessions.

Since 2014, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation has donated $80 million to support young athletes in communities across America.