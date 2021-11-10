Fresno-Yosemite International Airport adds direct flights to Reno-Tahoe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Planning a trip to Reno or Lake Tahoe just got a lot easier.

Aha! Airlines is now offering direct flights between Fresno and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport that last just one hour and three minutes. The airline is also giving one free ticket to the first 100 Fresno-Reno customers and a limited-time launch fare of $49 each way until Nov. 15.

“This was one of the cities that was high on the list for demand, so, here we are,” said specialist for airport operations Michael Miskel.

Aha! flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Fresno at 4:15 p.m. and arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 5:18 p.m. reno to Fresno flights depart at 2:30 p.m. and arrive at 3:33 p.m.

It’s is the second airline that’s added Fresno to their market this year, after Southwest Airlines began flying out of the Central Valley in April. Mayor Jerry Dyer says the growth happening at the airport this year – with 1.3 million travelers projected to fly out of Fresno Yosemite Airport – is a good sign for the local economy.

“You can stimulate your economy by your airport. The more opportunity for direct flights into your airport, the more opportunity for people to want to relocate a business here,” he said.

Reno native Richard Walker is one person who is already benefiting from Aha!’s new stop in Fresno; a city he visits frequently for work.

“I’m just glad it’s here. Normally it’s a five or six-hour flight with stops in Frisco or LA, so it’s a good opportunity,” he said.

The airport is set to continue to see growth, with a new terminal expected to open next spring.