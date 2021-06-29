Fresno Yosemite Airport ranks second in the nation for fastest-growing small-hub airport

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The Fresno-Yosemite International Airport is no longer in recovery mode from the pandemic.

In fact, right now, it is the:

2nd fastest-growing small-hub airport in the country

11th fastest in the nation for passenger traffic recovery

Has seen a 32% increase in seat capacity June-August 2021 compared to June-August 2019

“It’s the increased aircraft capacity and increased number of flights. There are literally hundreds an hour coming through the checkpoint and we’ve not seen those volumes previously,” said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

To deal with the increased traffic, the TSA is hiring screening officers and is offering a $1,000 recruitment incentive to join the agency by the end of September.

They’ve also installed new security technology that allows officers to get a better view inside carry-on items, which allows travelers to keep laptops and travel-size liquids inside.

“They’re able to get that 3D image, they’re able to rotate that, they’re able to resolve security threats on-screen rather than doing a bag check,” Dankers said.

As a reminder, the busiest travel hours at Fresno-Yosemite Airport are:

5-8 a.m.

10 a.m. -1 p.m.

9-10 p.m.

Officials recommend arriving 2 hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights. They also want to remind travelers to remove tools, sharp items and pepper sprays from carry-on bags before going through security.

“Planning ahead, arriving early, allowing that extra time will ensure that you’ll come through,” Dankers said.

For people interested in applying to work for security, you can apply at tsa.gov.