FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board’s Workforce Connection-Comprehensive Center is inviting the public to their Open House & Resource Fair.

The fair will take place on Thursday, October 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at their new location on Shaw and Marks in Fresno. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new facility.

The fair will give people the opportunity to connect with schools and colleges that provide training programs that are paid for by Workforce Connection scholarships. They cover 100% of tuition costs, books, and required supplies. As well as an opportunity to connect with community organizations that provide valuable resources such as housing, food, and other social services.

Employers will also be in attendance including T-Mobile, Amazon, Geil Enterprise, Esperaza Behavioral Health, Lincoln Training Center, State Center Community College District, St. Agnes Medical Center, and more.

The event will start off with a welcome speech by executive director Blake Konczal, and Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula. There will be music as well as free tacos.