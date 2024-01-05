FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local Fresno woman, Brizzete Lopez, turned her passion for fitness into a full-time career.

Lopez grew up in Tijuana, Mexico, where she played soccer and basketball. She then developed her leadership skills as a sergeant at her Catholic school.

After moving to the United States in 2000, her fitness lifestyle was something she held onto.

In 2020, she was working as a trainer at George Brown Sports Club and then suddenly the world changed.

“Covid happened. The gym was closed, and we didn’t have anywhere to workout. I had all of these people messaging me like, ‘Hey let’s do a workout’ and then the first thing that popped into my head was okay, we can take these people to the parks,” Lopez said.

She started at Woodward Park and the Cultural Arts District Park in Downtown Fresno.

At first, she only had three clients, but it quickly took off, and she soon found herself leading classes with over 30 women.

“I thought, wow, this is really something, and that literally brought a spark in my head and I was like, I think we could take this to the next level,” Lopez said.

Taking her passion to the next level would require Lopez to take a leap of faith.

After searching for a space big enough to hold all of her clients, that’s when someone from the Peerless Building in downtown Fresno offered to rent her his space.

“It was only 1,000 square feet, so my girls didn’t fit, so I was using his space and part of the alley and then it got cold so I had to use his space and open up the door and use the space back here,” Lopez said.

After each session, she would walk by a different space in the same building and look in the window as she dreamed of one day making the space her own. On March 30, 2021, her dream became a reality.

“At the time, I was working at Kaiser and I quit my job to pursue my dream,” Lopez said.

Lopez is now the proud owner of Brizzfit Training Inc., an all women’s gym that offers classes and personal training for women at all different fitness levels.

For anyone who wants to focus on fitness this year, her advice is simple.

“Don’t wait another year, don’t sit there and watch my story just send me a message and start your journey because that will be the best decision you will ever make,” she said.