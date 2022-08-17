FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who Fresno Police Department says fired shots at officers after being placed in a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle entered a not-guilty plea.

At her arraignment on Wednesday, 30-year-old Mariah Spate pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest and use, and possession of firearms by a felon.

The judge said he determined that Spate represents an “extreme danger to society” and deserves no right to post bail.

Officials say on Aug. 11, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Mariah Spate, who was wanted on suspicion of assault with a firearm. After officers confirmed that Spate was the suspect, she was moved to a patrol vehicle while deputies were waiting for a female officer to conduct a search on Spate.

When the officers approached the vehicle belonging to the suspect, she slipped out of one of her handcuffs while inside the patrol vehicle, took a firearm that was allegedly hidden in her undergarments, and began shooting from the patrol’s windows.

Spate’s next hearing inside Fresno County Superior Court is set for Aug. 22.