Fresno woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who they say was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Taylor Logan was found severely injured around 4:30 a.m. on the side of the road near Ashland and Moroa avenues. Logan later died from her injuries.

Following the crash, officials say the driver who hit Logan left the area and has not yet been identified.

Officers believe the vehicle involved in the crash received substantial damage to the body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

