FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim.

In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later.

We captured video of the sobriety test conducted on Spoors the night of the incident.

Authorities said she will turn herself in next week.

We broke that news to Ragina Bell, Rashad Al-Hakim’s mother Thursday, and she said, “it’s not fair (Spoors) gets to spend the holidays with (their) family when I can’t spend them with my son.”

She added that Spoors should turn themself in right away.

After lengthy toxicology testing, Spoors was found to be under the influence of both illicit and prescription substances.

Bell Thursday said she did already know that charges were filed, but that it won’t change things.

“It’s a relief. It’s a step closer to justice but it doesn’t bring him back,” she said.

Lisa Spoors is charged with murder, driving under the influence of a drug causing great bodily harm, and one count of failure to perform a duty following a collision causing death.

We asked Bell what she would say to Lisa Spoors; she talked about the impact the tragedy has had on her life.

“I would let her know that she ruined my life. She took my world away. My first child. He had so much potential to become somebody. And his life was stolen because of your careless acts,” she told us, directed at Spoors.

“Not only did you take away his life, you ruined yours too,” she added.

Fresno Unified School District has issued us a statement.

It said, “No family should ever have to endure this unbearable loss. Driving under the influence is absolutely reckless and (we) are grateful for the DA’s office for working to bring justice to Rashad and his family. We lost a bright young man who had his entire life ahead of him. Our deepest condolences to Rashad’s family.

We have learned Lisa Spoors was not initially arrested for this incident, as police were awaiting the toxicology results.

She will turn herself in early next week.