FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- Giovanni Padilla, who goes by Gio, looks like any other five-year-old boy. He loves soccer, baseball, and playing with his younger sister. However, Gio has been through more than any five-year-old should, he’s been battling brain cancer since he was just 14 months old.

“He was not given a survival rate because he was diagnosed so young. It was very hard to go through," said his mother, Haley Padilla.