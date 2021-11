Cantu says Boosie was last seen near the area of Shields and Fowler avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is asking the public for help finding her service dog after he went missing earlier this week.

Photo Courtesy: Tiffany Cantu

Tiffany Cantu says her dog Boosie has been missing for a week and was last seen in the area of Shields and Fowler avenues. “I just want him home,’ Cantu said.

For anyone who has seen Boosie, contact (916) 718-2079 for a reward.