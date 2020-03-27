Fresno woman arrested in stolen motor home, police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities arrested a 33-year-old Fresno woman Thursday on charges of being in possession of a stolen motor home, according to the Selma Police Department.

Police said a resident called the Police Department shortly after 11 p.m. to report a motor home parked on the wrong side of the road on the 2400 block of Cleveland Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 30-foot motor home, blocking two houses that was reported stolen to the Kingsburg Police Department.

Officers said they detained a man and a woman who were occupying the stolen motor home without incident.

The woman, who was identified as Angeline Soler of Fresno, was found to be in possession of the keys belonging to the motor home. She also admitted to being in possession of the motor home, according to police.

Soler is also on Fresno County probation for grand theft auto, police said.

The man who is a Selma resident was released at the scene after it was determined he was not involved in the theft of the motor home.

Police said Soler was arrested on charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for being in violation of probation.

Soler was transported to the Fresno County Jail for booking.

