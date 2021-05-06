Fresno wig store struck by thieves 3 times in 5 weeks: ‘They’re not identifying these people’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno business is out tens of thousands of dollars after being hit by burglars for the third time in just over a month.

Helena Gibson, the owner of Strut Hair Solutions, said her store was broken into on April 3, April 17, and May 6.

“When I came in this morning the entire side window was smashed in,” Hilary Johnson an employee said.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. when surveillance video caught a man breaking through the window before stuffing a bag full of high-end wigs.

Employees believe he and an accomplice, another man, are behind all the burglaries.

“For the whole day, we’ve had clients come in and just see empty walls, and then just hearing ‘Oh, they got you again?’,” Akilah Medina, another employee, said.

She and Johnson said the store is more than just a wig shop, they help people who may have lost hair to chemo or other reasons get their confidence back and feel good.

The inventory ranges from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per piece. At this point, Gibson estimates she’s out about $50,000.

“For the owner, for my boss, it’s just her. It’s not a ‘mom and pop’ it’s a ‘mom.’ so when they hit her, they’re stealing from her pocket,” Medina said.

Even though Gibson is catching the suspects on video, she said police have no leads and if this continues she will have to close her doors.

“We’re just not getting anything done. They’re not identifying these people or getting any information to help us out so this keeps reoccurring,” Johnson said.

This time surveillance was able to grab a shot of the getaway van, which everyone hopes will help identify the suspects.

Employees said the store will likely put bars behind the windows to keep this from happening again.