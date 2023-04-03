FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Water Resources measured the state’s snowpack for the month of April.

They’ve determined this snowpack is one of the largest ever recorded on record. 237% compared to the previous record of 227% for the month of April.

Now, the Fresno Irrigation District says this water year will go down as ​the biggest water year in modern history.

Some of the overflow from the San Joaquin River ends up in canals that goes to farmland. It all starts in the mountains, with a massive amount of snow, that could cause problems into the summer months.

After one of the wettest starts to any year on record for California, it’s not hard to grasp that right now, there’s nearly two and a half times the average snow pack in the Central Sierra.

The South Sierra stands at 300% of normal. In the Northern Sierra is at 192 percent of the usual April average. That’s important because the April total is how state and federal agencies plan their water allocations.

For Fresno’s canals and waterways, according to water officials, it is going to be the biggest water year on record.

“From what I’ve seen in this neck of the woods and further south I think it is the wettest year on record,” said Bill Stretch.

Stretch is the General Manager with the Fresno Irrigation District. He knows just how mind boggling this record snowpack reading really is.

“Just wait over the next three months when that snow starts melting. We’re hoping for a very cool spring. The recharge basins will, will probably set a record this year for the Fresno area, which is great,” he said.

However, what isn’t great, is if things get hot and the snow starts a rapid melt.

“We are nervous,” Stretch said.

Water flow could be too much for the system to handle.

“That snowpack as it starts warming up here. When we have these really big, unprecedented years like this, the system is not designed to handle this amount of precipitation and snow,” Stretch said.

As the sun breaks through, more farmers could use more water on crops, that could take some of the load off the canals and waterways.

Stretch added the water year for irrigation, could be extended all the way into October.