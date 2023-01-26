FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s warming centers will continue to be available until the first week of February, the City of Fresno officials announced on Thursday.

Due to the continuous cold temperatures, the centers will be open until Feb. 9 at 8:00 a.m.

City officials say they provide cots, blankets, and pet cages.

This is the list of the warming centers available:

Maxie L. Parks Community Center

Mosqueda Community Center

Pinedale Community Center

Ted C. Wills Community Center

The centers will be open from 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. except for the Pinedale Community Center which is open from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation of Fresno (FAX) will be providing free transportation to anyone who needs to go to one of the warming centers by using one of the existing FAX bus routes.