FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s warming centers will continue to be available until Thursday, Feb. 9, City of Fresno officials announced on Monday.

Due to the ongoing cold temperatures, the centers will be open until Feb. 9 at 8:00 a.m.

City officials say they provide cots, blankets, and pet cages.

The warming centers available in Fresno are:

Maxie L. Parks Community Center 1802 E. Annadale Ave.

Mosqueda Community Center 4670 E. Butler

Pinedale Community Center 7170 N. San Pablo

Ted C. Wills Community Center 770 N. San Pablo Ave.

The centers will be open from 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. except for the Pinedale Community Center which is open from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation of Fresno (FAX) will be providing free transportation to anyone who needs to go to one of the warming centers by using one of the existing FAX bus routes.