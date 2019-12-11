Fresno wants your opinion on how to spend an annual $11M in federal funding

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Fresno wants the public to weigh in on how it spends $11 million of federal money it receives every year.

The funds are earmarked for community needs, but city officials want the community to say what is most needed.

“How they would like for us to prioritize those dollars,” said Director of Planning and Development Jennifer Clark.

“How would they like for us to spend that money over the next five years so that we know what are the best and most important investments to make.”

Two of the three community meetings have already taken place. The third is Thursday at Williams Elementary at 525 W. Saginaw Way.

Anyone unable to get to the meeting can also fill out the survey online.

