FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Parks and Recreation Services will be asking city residents what they would like to see at Fresno Milburn Overlook Park Project.

The community engagement meeting is on Wednesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be held at Norman Liddell Elementary School at 5455 W Alluvial Ave, Fresno.

On Facebook, Fresno Park Services officials posted a flyer encouraging people in the community to discuss the project and telling the community to give feedback.

The Fresno Milburn Overlook Project is part of Measure P that ensures Fresno’s neighborhoods receive funding to improve and maintain our parks and facilities, create new parks and trails, and fund recreation, community, and arts programs.