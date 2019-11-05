Fresno veterinarians’ office evacuated after HAZMAT call

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A veterinarian’s office in Fresno has been evacuated after workers and customers complained of burning in their throats.

Fresno Fire crews responded to the HAZMAT call at 24/7 Pet Vets around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Both people and animals were evacuated from the office at Peralta Way and Fresno Street.

Five people were treated for burning: four were examined at the scene and one was taken to the hospital. Among them were four staff members and one customer.

A search by firefighters discovered no hazardous materials inside the building.

