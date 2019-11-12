Fresno Veterans Memorial Museum gets $10,000 donation

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A generous donation will help keep the lights on at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Fresno.

Table Mountain Casino presented a check for $10,000. Museum officials say it’ll help them pay the bills.

The museum also says people who haven’t stopped by the museum are missing out on Fresno history, and the museum is the national headquarters for the Legion of Valor – with archives and photos to tell the stories of these heroes.

“That is like the fraternal organization of those military veterans that have won the Medal of Honor, which the president awards, and the distinguished service crosses. The hero of the heroes,” said Michael Harris of the Veterans Memorial Museum.

The casino says much of the money that was donated came from the fountain in its restaurant.

