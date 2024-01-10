FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The United Postal Service (USPS) announced Wednesday that a facility in Fresno is a candidate for evaluation of its current operations and potential future uses that may lead to overall modernization and enhancement initiatives at the facility.

USPS officials say the modernization efforts are part of a $40 million investment strategy to improve processing, transportation, delivery networks, and employee experiences across the country.

According to USPS, this specific facility review will inform the best allocation of resources and strategies to improve customer service and achieve significant cost savings through operational precision and efficiency.

USPS says that as part of the review, it will evaluate the modernizing of the Fresno packing and distribution center which is expected to be a critical node to the unified movement of mail and packages across the regional processing and transportation ecosystem.

This modernization evaluation will not result in this facility’s closure or career employee layoffs, according to USPS.