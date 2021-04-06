Fresno Unified welcomes thousands of students back for in-person learning

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – It was the first day of in-person learning for many Fresno Unified students.

The district allowed students to return to campus after Fresno County moved back into the red tier.

It was a very busy day for thousands of Fresno Unified students as kids were excited to get back into the classroom.

Students lined up to get their temperature checked and getting a squirt of hand sanitizer in their hands.

Summer Gaston-Gehris is the Principal of King Elementary School. Gaston said it was fun seeing all of the students early in the morning.

“Our first group of students of kinder, first, and second-grade students will be here all day,” said Gaston.

Gaston said these students haven’t been in the classroom for more than a year.

“The teachers and classrooms are ready the students are ready they have new clothes on their hair done they are excited to be back to school,” said Gaston.

Fresno Unified welcomed back Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 7th, 9th, and 12th graders.

Deborah Hartunian is a 1st-grade teacher. Hartunian said many of her students were excited to get back into the classroom.

“It’s not like we can’t talk to our kids when we are online. But the dynamic is just so different,” said Hartunian.

The district is sticking with the hybrid model, where educators will be teaching half of their class in person and the other half online.

“You know we are teaching in a totally different way, so I have more questions than I have answers for, but you know what it’s all going to work out because they are here,” said Hartunian.