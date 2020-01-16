Fresno Unified Trustee plans on suing, says he wasn’t able to do his job

FRESNO, California (KGPE)- Fresno Unified School District censured a Trustee in August, he now plans on suing the district.

The school board unanimously censured Trustee Terry Slatic, after a series of incidents with students and staff the district says he intimidated them and overstepped his role.

His censure prohibited him from attending some meetings, required him to have a chaperone on campus and go to anger management says FUSD.

Slatic says it has prevented him from efficiently doing his job.

A discussion about modifications on Slactic censure was planned on Wednesday night.

“I don’t intimidate easy but the fact you have no remorse and you are trying to sue a 12-year-old or 15-year-old that’s ridiculous, so at this point, I’m going to say we are not going to remove or change the censure,” Fresno Unified Board President, Keshia Thomas said.

Thomas says until Slatic presents specific line changes to his censure she will not turn to her legal counsel to make the changes.

“It disenfranchises the people of northwest Fresno by not allowing me to actually do my job with the efficiency that all the other trustees can, so that’s the way my attorney and I look at it,” Slactic said.

Thomas says they are currently collecting signatures to get it on ballot and remove Slactic from the board.

Slatic says he has no plans to resign unless his constituents vote him out.

For Wednesday’s meeting, there was no vote, just a discussion.

