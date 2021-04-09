Fresno Unified to hold outdoor ceremonies for graduating seniors

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District will be holding outdoor graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 according to a press release Friday from the district.

The district says that based on current health guidelines the ceremonies will be limited to members of the graduating senior’s household and will require physical distancing and masks. There is a possibility that more attendees might be allowed depending on health restrictions closer to the date of the ceremonies.

“While we know our seniors had an extremely challenging year and missed out on most traditional senior activities, we hope the announcement of outdoor graduation ceremonies brings some much-deserved joy and excitement to the Class of ’21 and their families,” said Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Officials say the ceremonies will be live streamed and each graduate will have professional photos taken.

A list of Fresno Unified School District’s graduation ceremony dates and times is available on the district’s web site.