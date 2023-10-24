FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District announced Tuesday that they are prepared to continue negotiations with the Fresno Teachers Association (FTA) during an active teacher’s strike.

The FTA voted to go on strike Tuesday morning after months of negotiations with the district.

The last time the FTA held a strike vote was in 2017 when teachers did vote to strike – but an agreement was made before teachers hit the picket lines.

To prevent the possibility of a strike, FUSD and the FTA are continuing to negotiate of what’s proposed.

The FTA requested wages that would keep up with inflation and the health fund to be maintained.

The district says they will be offering staff with an updated proposal that will bring the total to 46.7% in raises since 2013-14, raising the average teacher’s base salary to $103,000 annually. They also offered to not only maintain the health fund reserve but also grow it by $200 million.

Another thing that the FTA requested was reduced class sizes and special education caseloads. The district says they have proposed adding 100 classrooms across the district, by moving 50 teachers on Special Assignment back to their own classrooms over the next two years.

FUSD says they also offered to reduce all special education classrooms to no more than two grade spans, providing additional time for case management, and is offering additional pay for IEPS that must be completed outside of the eight-hour workday.

FUSD officials say while they are moving towards a compromise, the FTA has still only provided one proposal over the entirety of a year of negotiations.