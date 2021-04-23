Fresno Unified School District announces plans for outdoor graduations

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Unified School District announced plans for outdoor ceremonies for the graduating class of 2020 and 2021 Friday morning.

FUSD says students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their diploma with their classmates and in front of family members.

For the class of 2020, the district said they are planning an outdoor event in the Paul Paul Theater at the Fresno Fairgrounds on May 24 to honor those in the class of 2020 who were unable to participate in traditional graduations last year due to COVID-19.

Members of the class of 2020 who wish to participate will need to fill out a response form to reserve their spot.

The district says graduates of McLane and Sunnyside high schools will hold ceremonies at their stadiums, with all other high schools at the Paul Paul Theater.

Graduations will begin with Design Science Middle College High School on May 24 and conclude on June 10 with Fresno High School.

“It’s important to wear that gown and walk across that stage and let people take pictures and cheer their graduates. This is a key milestone in our students’ lives, and one that deserves to be celebrated,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.