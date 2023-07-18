FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Each summer hundreds of kids participate in summer camps, and with triple-digit temperatures, Fresno Unified is doing everything it can to keep kids hydrated and cool.

The Fresno Unified School District partnered with Fresno State to host its annual summer camps which run Monday through Friday.

“Lucky for us we go eight to noon so we aren’t dealing with the worst part of the day which is great,” said Stacy May-Johnson, Fresno State head softball coach.

When the kids arrive, they are served breakfast and plenty of water. Making sure they actually stop to rest, and hydrate is an important part of keeping them safe and healthy.

Every ten minutes all of the kids at the camp have to take a three-minute water break.

“Obviously we are cognizant of the temperature. We have mandatory water breaks and especially as the temperatures get a little bit hotter around 10 to 11 the water breaks become longer and more mandatory,” said Johnson.

Fresno State also has an athletic trainer on-site if anyone needs medical attention during the camp.

When the heat does start to pick up towards the end of camp that day, that’s when the fun really starts.

“We also do water activities at the end of the day we turn on the sprinklers and pull out the slip-n-slides and the hoses and so the very hottest part of camp, they stay cool,” said Johnson.

Almost one hundred students have come out each week to enjoy the camp. It’s here that many of them learn how to throw, hit, and run plays on the softball field.

But what may be the best part for these kids is learning from the Fresno State softball players.

“For these young women that grew up here in the valley to be able to work with kids in the valley with the sport that they love,” said Johnson.

Despite the heat, these camps have stayed full each week.