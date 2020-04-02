Fresno Unified school closure extended until the summer; Clovis Unified may still reopen

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Meetings of the Fresno Unified School Board and the Clovis Unified School Board Wednesday both made schedule changes in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a unanimous vote, Fresno Unified’s Board of Education decided to extend the school closure through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

“This decision is not made lightly, but in the best interest of our student and staff’s safety and health,” the district wrote on Twitter.

“There will be major effect on our students’ mental and physical health, and we should try and show some support for our students through online therapy or connect with Goal 2 and how they’re supported. And also with distance-learning being a possibility for our students, as a board, we are going to need more information of how we’ll be able to provide the Internet for the students who are in need of it,” District officials said.

Clovis Unified School District board members voted to extend the temporary closing of schools and on-site educational programs through May 1. The original end-date was set to be Apr. 13.

“Whereas the board takes seriously the safety and well-being of students and employees of the district and the community. The board continues to carefully evaluate and consider the options available to the district in response to COVID-19,” Chris Casado with Clovis Unified School District said.

Despite the closure of the school buildings, distance learning programs from both Fresno Unified School District and Clovis Unified School District have been highlighted as a way for students to continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

