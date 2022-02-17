Fresno Unified school builds sheds to help Creek Fire survivors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When Ash Jones was approached by Rebuild Our Sierra to help build sheds for those who were impacted by the devastating Creek Fire, he didn’t think twice.

The project would end up being a two-fold endeavor- to provide residents in and around Shaver Lake a place to store their belongings and to give his students at Duncan Polytechnical High School a chance to help a community while putting their construction skills to the test.

Students from the school’s construction pathway have partnered with several organizations to construct sheds and pumphouses.













Construction pathway students working on building sheds and pump houses.

They have received 20 requests from families to have one of the sheds built and eventually assembled on site for the property owner.

Currently, Mr. Jones and his class are working on their second shed, which will then be delivered to one of the properties in the Auberry area to be assembled. Jones says many families need these pumphouses and sheds so they can safely store their tools and materials as they continue to rebuild their homes.

According to school officials, the project is in collaboration with Rebuild Our Sierra, Mennonite Disaster Relief Service and Creek Fire Recovery Collaboration and Catholic Charities.

The lumber was donated by Southern California Edison, which was made from logs salvaged from the Creek Fire. The logs were then milled by Logs to Lumber and delivered to the high school.

School officials say they are accepting donations for materials to continue to work on building structures for residents who lose their homes in the Creek Fire.

To donate, contact CTE coordinator Cara Jurado at (559) 258-7087.