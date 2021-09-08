Fresno Unified school board votes to move forward with second censure of trustee Terry Slatic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to move forward with a second censure of trustee Major Terry Slatic, just days after his 2019 censure was lifted.

It comes after an explosive school board meeting two weeks ago when trustee Slatic refused to stop talking, and the board cut the meeting short.

If the censure is similar to his last, the public condemnation would remove Slatic from overseeing committees and require him to be chaperoned on school property among other changes.

Wednesday night’s meeting was much more civilized since the chaos two weeks ago, but it’s clear the board is still at odds with Slatic.

While formal allegations are yet to be drafted, the board described Slatic as showing repeated offensive and threatening behavior toward the board, superintendent, and staff.

“I don’t want to be in a position where I feel unsafe, but right now, I feel unsafe,” said board clerk Keshia Davis.

Trustee Slatic calls the censure discussion retaliatory, saying it was in response to a complaint he filed with the Fresno County District Attorney’s public integrity unit, accusing four trustees as well as the superintendent of violating California education laws.

When asked what it would take to get along, Slatic said the board would need to be more accepting of diversity.

“For this board to realize diversity actually means letting the retired Marine who is the only one diverse on this board, remember there’s five that all look the same, then there’s me. Which one is diverse to you?” said Slatic.

“We don’t want to be held liable for any more of his behaviors. We don’t want to be sued or pay for lawsuits we don’t want to do that anymore,” explained Davis.

As the back and forth continues, there’s hope among some to get back on track.

“I really hope we can move forward in a way that is more exemplary of the leadership that we do have on this board,” said trustee Veva Islas.

So now, a subcommittee will draft up the official censure documents to be voted on in October.

Trustee Slatic says he’ll wait to see what the alleged violations are before he’ll comment.