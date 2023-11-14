FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District is partnering with Scholastic to provide books to students in pre-school through eighth grade on Friday.

The book distribution will take place at Balderas Elementary School at 4625 E. Florence Ave from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say they will provide more than 280,000 books to students. According to organizers, students will receive a pack of five grade-level appropriate, culturally diverse books that are available in English and Spanish.

Organizers say that the pack will come with a student literary skills journal and a “Family Guide to Literacy” to help parents support reading at home.

Organizers say that Superintendent Bob Nelson will speak at the event and Clifford the Big Red Dog will make a special appearance.