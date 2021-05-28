Superintendent Bob Nelson reveals ‘Pandemic Recovery Plan’ for Fresno Unified students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Big changes for Fresno Unified students next academic school year.

During a press conference, Superintendent Bob Nelson announced they will be adding 30 extra minutes of instruction daily for their students.

Nelson said coming forward with the new plans in store for his students is exciting.

“Quite frankly I am thrilled to be here today because I am very optimistic for the upcoming school year,” said Nelson.

Fresno Unified is calling this new plan the “Pandemic Recovery Plan” aimed to help students get back on track with their academic goals.

“For students, we are adding an additional 30 minutes of instruction every day for the first semester, so 30 minutes of instruction daily equates to about a week of instruction for kids on average,” said Nelson.

He said they are also expanding the next academic school year by having teachers and staff return to campus on Aug. 12 and extend the end date to June 10 of 2022.

“Additionally, every comprehensive middle school and high school sites, as well as all of our alternative educational sites, will have a clinical social worker and a school psychologist to provide individual and group counseling and crisis intervention,” said Nelson.

The district will also add a social-emotional worker at each of their elementary schools as well.

According to the district, all high schools will be getting a new 9th-grade English teacher.

Nelson said they will be using funds from the $700 million given to them by the state to pay for these new positions.

Fresno Unified Trustee, Veva Islas, said for the families who are still uncomfortable with in-person learning there will still be an online option.

“Families have the choice to either continue to participate to do online learning or coming back to school and I think that is important,” said Islas.

Fresno Unified will also expand its after-school program making it available for all families who need it and getting rid of their waitlist.