Fresno Unified moves forward with April 6 return of students to schools as county expected to enter red tier

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Unified School District on Thursday said it is moving forward with returning students back to campus on a hybrid schedule starting April 6 as Fresno County is expected to enter the red tier.

The reduction in new COVID-19 cases in the county and other critical data ahead of the change in tiers supports the district’s plan to return to in-person instruction after spring break, said spokeswoman Vanessa Ramirez. The schedule implemented will allow students in class and at home to learn at the same time, providing the stability of remaining with the same teacher for the rest of the school year.

As the county emerges out of the state’s most restrictive tier, district officials urged people to help continue the positive change in cases over the holiday break.

“Please help continue this positive trajectory; this is not the time to back off from our safety practices, such as mask-wearing, handwashing and avoiding gatherings,” Ramirez said.

The district said it is aware of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new school guidelines as coronavirus cases continue to drop nationwide and new scientific evidence is available.

“We are utilizing these new guidelines to plan for outdoor graduations and summer learning opportunities,” Ramirez said.

Bumps along the way is expected as Fresno Unified reopens its schools.

“We look forward to our ongoing partnership with our families to help support changes and adjustments as new processes are put in place to meet the needs and safety of our students,” Ramirez said.