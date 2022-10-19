FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District is asking parents to tell them how they should spend parts of the budget for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

They have invited parents to participate in a forum and to complete a survey, so they know what parents say are the top priorities for the district.

“We’re gonna listen to them, parents are the experts on their kids, so we’re going to be listening to them,” Executive officer of state and federal programs for the district Tammy Townsend says they have certain local control and accountability plan dollars that they need to spend.

They’re required as a district to work with staff, students, and families to decide how those dollars get spent before it gets approved by the district’s board in June. Overall, the district has $1.5 billion in LCAP money.

“We compile all the information and do a complete presentation to our board, and the goal is to influence the budget development process for next year before we start that process usually in January, February,” Townsend said.

Last year, Townsend said mental health and social-emotional issues were top of mind coming off the pandemic and distance learning. She says she expects some top issues to fluctuate, which is why they do this every year.

“School safety, people are concerned on making sure schools are a safe place for their children,” she added.

The next forum is at Eddison High School on October 27th at 5 p.m.