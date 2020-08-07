Fresno Unified holds virtual town hall to discuss technology needs, meal plans for coming school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno Unified School District held a virtual town hall Thursday for students and parents to answer questions and address concerns about the upcoming school year, which will begin completely online.

“Just know that we share in your pain, and we will continue to try to share in your children’s learning and do the best that we can,” said FUSD Board President Keshia Thomas.

The district says they have hot-spots available for students who don’t have reliable internet, tablets for preschool through 3rd grade and laptops for 4th through 12th grade.

They’ve partnered with FedEx to distribute the devices and say they started shipping them out on Thursday.

The district is also sending home kits with supplies like crayons, journals and workbooks.

“Kids will not only have to be on a tablet or a computer, they will also be able to use tactile things like pencils or crayons and do other activities as well that we know are great research-based practices for great instruction,” said FUSD Instructional Superintendent of Curriculum Carlos Castillo.

For meal distributions, the district said they will expand the program they’ve been using over the summer, with 63 pick-up sites open on August 17.

