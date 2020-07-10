Fresno Unified gearing up for in-person instruction for the school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The discussion on how to safely open schools in the midst of a pandemic is taking place nationwide. Here locally, Fresno Unified believes they are on the right track.

Superintendent of Fresno Unified, Bob Nelson says the ultimate goal is having students return to school. However, they need to figure out a way to do so that is safe for everyone.

“I’m trying to recognize that kids and families want to be back in school and I am trying to provide the safest possible alternative to do that we possibly can,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the district put away 13.1 million dollars for their schools to use as they begin to safely reopen.

“That 13.1 million is going to go directly to supply sustaining supports for COVID-19 specific needs scenario and it is happening already we needed to start implementing a deep cleaning perspective,” said Nelson.

That money will also be used to provide masks for students and staff, extra janitorial work, as well as substitute teachers if needed.

However, Manuel Bonilla with the Fresno Teacher’s Association believes there needs to be better communication.

“We need detailed protocols and procedures that are communicated out and we have not seen that as a public. So if I am a parent, I don’t know what I am sending my student back to,” said Bonilla.

Bonilla says they provided a list of questions, procedures, and recommendations to the district and want to see results that follow suit.

“For the safety of our students, for the safety of their families and the safety of our own families we can only open up if we do it safely,”

The district has sent out another survey for parents of students and teachers to see if they will be returning to in school instruction.

The last day to answer the survey is July 31 if an answer isn’t given then the district will assume they will be present on the first day of school which is August 17.

