Fresno Unified fourth-grade teacher creates care packages for her students

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — School teacher at Yokomi Elementary created care packages on Thursday morning for her students.

Fourth-grade teacher, Sylvia Deeb handed out care packages filled with activities, learning tools, and more.

“Just some fun snack items that I know they enjoy,” said Deeb. “With my family, and my daughter, we put all of these packages together.”

Deeb says she has been working at Yokomi Elementary for more than a decade and with the sudden shift to distance learning it’s been hard not seeing her students in person every day.

“We miss them just as much as they miss us and I know the beginning with the school closures it was like a novelty,” said Deeb. “But, shortly after the kids were just craving that structure.”

So, to add some fun structure into her student’s life that didn’t pertain to school work she provided coloring books, word puzzles, and sewing kits.

Angelina Ordunez, a 4th-grade student in Mrs. Deeb’s class received a new sewing kit and was excited to pick up the new hobby.

“So I have to learn how to do it, because I don’t know how to do it,” said Angelina.

Angelina’s mother, Maria Cortes, said they showed up to grab their care package and to see her daughter’s teacher face to face.

“First of all I wanted my daughter to see her teacher,” said Cortes. “She misses her a lot and we just wanted to most of all see her.”

Bruce Thele is the principal of Yokomi elementary. He says they are encouraging teachers to do all that they can to keep young minds engaged and growing during these challenging times.

“We keep them busy with school work but there are many hours that are unstructured,” said Thele. “So, it just keeps their brains busy and active and I’m sure the parents are going to thank us as well.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.