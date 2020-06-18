Fresno Unified discusses reopening plans and the results of their parent survey

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District sent out a survey to students, parents, and staff to ask their opinions on reopening schools following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting of the Board of Education Wednesday, officials said about 75% of those who submitted a response to the survey are in favor of resuming in-person classes – with added health and safety precautions.

The opinion from parents is that it has been a struggle to find childcare during the day, but others say they do not feel comfortable sending their kids back to school.

The district assured parents it will continue to provide online instruction for those who opt to keep their kids at home, but added that schools will resume in-person tuition on Aug. 17. The reopening will come with a number of changes to promote hygiene and social distancing, such as providing PPE and cloth masks.​

The school board also discussed what extracurricular sports would look like, saying they may start out with more outdoor conditioning in the fall to follow distancing guidelines.​

District leaders stressed that their plans may change due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, adding that if Fresno sees a spike in COVID-19 cases in the fall, schools could temporarily close once again.

