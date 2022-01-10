Fresno Unified COVID-19 test distribution ends after test supply runs out

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A scheduled COVID-19 test distribution at Fresno Unified schools has stopped after district officials say the supply of tests has been depleted.

The COVID-19 test kit distribution was scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. on Monday and last until 3:00 p.m. but at approximately 10:00 a.m., in a release from the Fresno Unified School District, it was announced that all the test kits had been distributed and that the sites would be closed.

The distributions began on Friday, Jan. 7 at seven Fresno Unified schools.

The district has encouraged testing for students before coming back to class. “As a precaution, we encourage all students to take the rapid test before returning to campuses as we work together to keep all students and staff healthy and in school,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.