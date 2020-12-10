Fresno Unified Board votes to remove Native American image from Fresno High’s mascot

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno High School will no longer use the image of a Native American as part of its mascot, following a vote by the Fresno Unified Board of Education Wednesday.

However, board members voted to keep the name “Warriors” for use by Fresno High School.

Students will be asked to design and decide upon a new logo for Fresno High School in the new academic year.

No other information was immediately available.

