Fresno Unified Board of Trustees vote to censure Slatic a second time

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Wednesday night, the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to censure trustee Major Terry Slatic. The one vote against censure was Slatic himself.

The vote came after Slatic caused a stir amongst the board at a meeting back in August where he refused to stop talking, effectively causing the board meeting to be ended early.

Since Slatic is being censured again he will lose some of his privileges as a Fresno Unified trustee. Slatic says he remains committed to helping students, and that the censure effort doesn’t phase him.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Slatic said during the meeting before the censure vote. “I’m going to stay here and work on getting the kids moved to grade level.”

Board of Trustees president, Valerie Davis, says a second censure will hopefully make Slatic change.

“I truly believe that Trustee Slatic is better than this,” said Davis.