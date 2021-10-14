Fresno Unified Board of Trustees vote to censure Slatic a second time

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On Wednesday night, the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to censure trustee Major Terry Slatic. The one vote against censure was Slatic himself.

The vote came after Slatic caused a stir amongst the board at a meeting back in August where he refused to stop talking, effectively causing the board meeting to be ended early.

Since Slatic is being censured again he will lose some of his privileges as a Fresno Unified trustee. Slatic says he remains committed to helping students, and that the censure effort doesn’t phase him.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Slatic said during the meeting before the censure vote. “I’m going to stay here and work on getting the kids moved to grade level.”

 Board of Trustees president, Valerie Davis, says a second censure will hopefully make Slatic change.

“I truly believe that Trustee Slatic is better than this,” said Davis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com