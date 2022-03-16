FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- As the Forestiere Underground Gardens prepare to open for the 2022 season, the grounds will also serve as a venue for various pop-up events.

The gardens will reopen on March 26.

Hour-long underground tours will be held once the season begins, however, at night the ballroom will transform into a hub for local artisans for the underground marketplace happening on most second and fourth Saturdays of the season.

On April 9, visitors will be able to do yoga during sunrise at ‘Namaste with Christine.’

To follow future events that will be held at the grounds, details are available on the Forestiere Underground Gardens website.

Located in Fresno, the historic landmark was a 40-year labor of love by its creator Baldassare Forestiere.

According to operations manager Cami Cipolla, Forestiere was a Sicilian immigrant who came to Fresno in the early 1900’s hoping to start his own citrus empire. When he arrived in Fresno, he was disappointed to find that the 80 acres of land he purchased rested on top of hardpan soil. However, what was once useless farmland turned into an underground escape filled with passageways, courtyards, and patios which provided relief from the heat in the summer months.

Today, the gardens consist of two and a half acres along Shaw Avenue, near Highway 99.