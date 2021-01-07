Fresno, Tulare counties prepare for next phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As of Tuesday, the Fresno County health department received around 44,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses – and distributed about 47% of them to local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Next in line are other essential workers at risk of exposure.

“What community members will start to see is through their employer getting a secure web link and address to actually sign up for a COVID vaccine clinic, and that is in adherence to the tier structure that we have in place today,” said Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Vaccinations are also underway in Tulare County.

“Primarily Tier 1 is our acute hospital care facilities. We have completed the majority of that rollout,” said Carrie Monteiro with Tulare County Health and Human Services. “Also in Tier 1 is those in nursing homes, which is going on right now currently with the pharmacy partnerships.”

Monteiro said they’re gearing up for Phase 1B, which includes people 75 years and older and essential workers in sectors such as education, law enforcement, and agriculture.

She said the health department will be working directly with employers to distribute those vaccines – once they have enough inventory.

They are also asking Tulare County residents to fill out a vaccine interest form with information about a patient’s employment and health conditions. They will contact you with when and where to get the vaccine once it’s available.

“We understand people are ready and willing to get vaccinated now. However, the supply is not yet there, but it is building up every day,” said Monteiro.