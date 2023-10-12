FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will begin its one-day-a-week outdoor water use schedule on November 1, which will remain in effect through March 31.

City officials say the one-day-a-week schedule takes effect in an effort to conserve water during the cooler months of the year. Outdoor water use is defined as the use of water for lawns, gardens, pools, and other activities that require irrigation or hoses.

Residents with addresses ending in odd numbers (1,3,5,7,9) can water on Saturdays. Residents with addresses ending in even numbers (0,2,4,6,8) can water on Sundays.

Officials say outdoor water use is not allowed on weekdays or on any day between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Customers can call 3-1-1 if they have questions or need assistance.

The City of Fresno continues to urge its residents to conserve water as much as possible.

For those looking for water conservation tips, and to view tutorials for reprogramming the most common types of irrigation timers click here.