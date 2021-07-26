Fresno to resume charging for bus fare following months of free rides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Area Express will resume collecting bus fares in September, according to an announcement by the city, following months of free travel on Fresno’s FAX system.

According to a statement released by the city on Monday, the FAX regular fare will be $1 per ride, with discounts given to seniors, people with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders. Those 12-years-old and younger, as well as active military/veterans, will be able to ride for free.

The city also announced a fare reduction: the cost to ride before March 1 (when fares were eliminated) was $1.25 per journey; the 25¢ reduction means fares will be $1 per ride starting Sept. 1.

In February, Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell announced that his first piece of major legislation that was passed was the Zero Fare Clean Air Act. In a statement, Maxwell says he and his council colleagues are committed to ensuring more people are able to ride without charge on a permanent basis.

My council colleagues and I are committed to ensuring more populations of people are able to ride the bus Zero Fare permanently, but it will take a commitment from the Dyer administration, as well as support from private industries, such as our local healthcare providers, whose clients rely heavily on the local bus to get to their medical appointments and get their prescriptions refilled.” Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell

Exactly 2 yrs ago I announced my run for Fresno City Council. Today, with the help of my colleagues, our office passed our first major piece of legislation. 0 fare begins March 1 with transpo committee and Mayor to work on long-term implementation. Elections have consequences! pic.twitter.com/svb8PaI1wn — Tyler Maxwell (@Maxwell4Fresno) February 19, 2021

The City of Clovis confirmed that its transit system will remain fare-free.