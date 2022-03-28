FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- After a record-breaking heatwave, several bands of rain and possible thunderstorms are expected to enter the Central Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, a trio of wind, rain, and thunderstorms is expected to bring up to half an inch of rain. This would mark a record for the year in Fresno, as the area got 0.11 inches of rain at the beginning of March.

Feb. was the sixth driest February in history, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds coming from the south are expected to come in from 15 to 20 miles per hour.

According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau, though rain is a welcoming sight to farmers, the concern for heavy rain episodes is the hail associated with thunderstorms which could do some damage to crops.

However, the hope is that with snow expected in the higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada, additional snowpack will be added which is the most critical aspect to water supply in the Central Valley.

In dry years, farmers rely on tapping into groundwater to keep their crops alive.

The last time Fresno had more than 0.5 inches of rain was in December 2021 when Fresno received 1.03 inches of rain.