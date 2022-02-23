FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As temperatures continue to dip in the valley, the City of Fresno announced they are reopening their warming center.

The City of Fresno said the warming center will reopen Wed, Feb. 23, from 7:30 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. on the morning of Sun. Feb. 27.

The location will be at Ted C. Wills Community Center.

According to the City of Fresno, the shelters will open when there is inclement weather or temperatures reach 36 degrees or below per the National Weather Service Hanford.