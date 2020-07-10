KSEE24 RESCAN /
Fresno to open cooling centers until further notice starting Saturday

Local News

Cooling Centers Open

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Fresno is opening cooling centers for residents looking to beat the heat on Saturday and will remain open until further notice.

Fresno has cooling centers opening from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo Ave.
  • Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor Ave.
  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the use of any recreational equipment or games won’t be allowed while the cooling centers are opened to the public, according to Mark Standriff, city spokesman.

Face masks will be provided to all visitors to the cooling centers. The city recommends that residents limit interaction and close contact with others, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home if you are sick.

Fresno’s FAX bus system will provide free transit along normal routes to and from cooling centers while they are open. 

Riders must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.

FAX riders are asked to refer to the system’s schedule to determine the final evening departure time for buses providing service near cooling centers. FAX’s bus schedule is available here.

