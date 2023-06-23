FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Thursday Fresno City Council approved a nearly $2 billion budget that includes funding for Fresno‘s first LGBTQ+ community liaison.

“Thanks to Council Vice President Perea, Fresno will have a city-wide LGBTQ+ liaison to do outreach and advocating for one of our most overlooked communities,” said Tyler Maxwell, Fresno City Council President.

Community advocate Robin Mcgehee believes this is an important step in ensuring LGBTQ+ voices will be heard at the highest levels of local government.

“It’s also going to play a role of getting us to feel like we have power in city government as well and that’s hugely important not only for our dignity but also for equality,” said McGehee.

The new liaison act will act as a point person for the city, with the city for the LGBTQ+ community, keeping them up to speed on the issues and decisions that could impact their community the most city.

“That is a huge win, when we can go across party lines still agree on some things, and have wins for both of us in this community and that is what being one Fresno is all about,” said McGehee.

The Economic Opportunities Commission LGBTQ Center received $100,000 in funding, which will help continue to fund providers who offer affirming mental health care.

“The different providers provide up to 70-75 appointments per month which is huge because there’s so many people who don’t have access to mental health,” said Jennifer Cruz, LGBTQ+ Resource Manager.

On Saturday EOC will be hosting the 4th annual “Illuminate Our Pride” street festival in downtown Fresno.

The event will offer food, resource tables, and vendors along with live entertainment.

Illuminate Our Pride will kick off at 5 p.m. and will end at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in donating to the EOC year-round can visit this link.