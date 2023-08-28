FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has been conditionally awarded over $43 million for capital improvement projects, according to city officials.

The $43,733,136 total is from the Infill Infrastructure Grant – Catalytic Qualifying Infill Area (IIGC) and will be used to spur housing infrastructure in Downtown Fresno and Chinatown.

According to the city, this investment from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will be used for capital improvements in Downtown Fresno. The city wants to increase the residential population from 3,000 to 10,000.

The IIGC award comes after Fresno’s recent Prohousing Designation from the State of California and the State’s $250 million investment to modernize and improve Downtown Fresno’s overall infrastructure.

Downtown Fresno has a zoned capacity of nearly 75,000 housing units.